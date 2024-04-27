Tioga County Rural Ministry opens Annual Owego Farmers Market Initiative Registration

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) recently announced their annual Farmers’ Market Initiative. TCRM will utilize a lottery selection process to ensure fair and equitable access to $100 worth of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other locally sourced products from area farms.

The Owego Farmers Market will be hosted at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego, providing a vibrant community space for residents to access nutritious and locally grown produce. To accommodate individuals without transportation, TCRM has an alternative option available.

Low- and moderate-income residents of Tioga County are encouraged to register now for the chance to participate in the lottery selection. Winners will receive a $100 line of credit to use exclusively at this year’s Owego Farmers Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at the Church of the Nazarene starting June 11, and running through Oct. 29.

To register, individuals can contact Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021 or visit the TCRM office at 143 North Ave. in Owego during business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The registration deadline is May 20. Winners will be contacted by phone.