What’s Happening for the week of October 8, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 7 and 8

New Quilters on the Block Quilt Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Ambulance Building, Main Street, Candor. Free admission, door prizes, and there will be a quilt raffle at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Need not be present to win. There will be a small quilt silent auction.

Candor Fall Festival, various locations around Candor, N.Y. The festival generally runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at participating locations. Visit www.candornychamber.org to download a Fall Festival Brochure or email to Candornychamber@gmail.com.

32nd Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. The event is free, and there will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a farm set, and food and beverages available.

Newark Valley’s 42nd annual Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bement Billings Farmstead, located along Route 38 in Newark Valley. There will be live music, food, a cider press, kids’ activities, historic portrayals, Farmstead Museum tours, and much more. There will also be a carved pumpkin and apple dessert contest. Visit nvhistory.org for details. No pets, please. The cost is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for students and NVHS members, and $20 per family (two adults and 3-plus kids). Free parking.

OCTOBER 9

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Take Out Meal at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 140 S. Main St., Nichols. Meal is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, carrots, and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Newark Valley Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch of soup and sandwich will be $5 for seniors and $7 for those under 60.

OCTOBER 9 to 13

The Clothing Closet at the Apalachin United Methodist Church will be closed. They will be transitioning from summer clothing to their fall / winter seasonal line during that time. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16.

OCTOBER 10

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Celebrate Fatherhood Group meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 State Route 38, Berkshire. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (60) 687-4120, ext. 330.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Fish Sandwich, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

GFJ File Management Basics Free Class, 3 p.m., Virtual Class, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at class time and enter your email.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83373480199?pwd=VLMBTdwodiWJUWpuNv5LNOkYE2QKFb.1; Meeting ID: 833 7348 0199; Passcode: 151987.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81610306666?pwd=e2MD6AZcEYAHIyiSEEwmSBURNta0QQ.1; Meeting ID: 816 1030 6666; Passcode: 253455.

OCTOBER 11

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Athens Senior Citizens Dish to Pass meal, noon, Airport Senior Community Center Hall, Athens, Pa.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club October Monthly Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St in Athens, Pa. The program will be the annual Mineral Geo Auction. Meetings and programs are open to the public.

Beginner Rumba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

The Cloud: What It Is and How to Use it, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration needed.

OCTOBER 12

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Rabies Clinic, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Campville Fire Station, 1281 State Route 38, Owego. Pre-registration is required. Visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=05A7973E1097035AE0630A6C7C16AB1E. For more information, call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.

OCTOBER 13

BINGO for Older Adults. Join TOI for a friendly game of Bingo from 1-2 p.m. at their Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

VFW Friday Night Dinner: Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken and Broccoli, 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15

A Visit from the Athens Borough Fire Department, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories, make a fire truck craft, learn about fire safety, and explore the fire truck. All ages are invited.

OCTOBER 14

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Organ Concert and dinner, dinner will be available at 5:30 p.m. and the concert is at 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connections, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost for the dinner and concert is a $20 donation. Dinner seating is limited, and reservations are requested. Suggested donation for the concert only is $5, although more will be accepted. For more information and to reserve your dinner seat, call (607) 308-1503.

Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Fairy Garden or Terrarium Build, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will offer a spooky fairy garden or a fall terrarium. Registration is required; there is a $5 material fee, open to children eight and older. Call the library to register at (570) 888-7117.

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) Overview to Starting a Business, free workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 179 Front St., Owego. Registration is required; visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops.

OCTOBER 16

Board games, card games, gaming computer fun, and more, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages’ welcome.

OCTOBER 17

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Parking Lot, Route 17C, Owego. Sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Patty Melt, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

OCTOBER 18

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Rumba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Free Community Class offered by Sarah Misson of Align with Sarah, Topic: How Tapping (EFT) Can Relieve Chronic Pain including Anxiety. The class is held at the Candor Free Library and runs 90 minutes and includes time at the end for questions. For more information and to sign up, visit www.alignwithsarah.com or call/text (607) 354-1037.

OCTOBER 19

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club, The Confession of Brother Haluin by Ellis Peters, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 20

VFW Friday Night Dinner: October Fest, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15.

OCTOBER 21

A Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School Auditorium, 68 Wilson Rd., Newark Valley. The concert is free but monetary donations will be welcome at the door. All money collected goes directly to the scholarship fund.

Harvest Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. There will be vendors, a silent auction, bake sale, chili, hotdogs, cider, and more.

Makerspace: Corn Husk Dolls, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

OFA Class of 1983 40th Reunion, 7 to 10 p.m., Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant, Front Street, Owego. Contact Alyce Halstead, Shelly Rusin, and Sheryl Raftis on Facebook.

Annual Chance Auction, doors open at 1 p.m., tickets drawn at 2 p.m., VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa. A $5 donation includes 10 bidding chips, a door prize ticket, and dessert.

OCTOBER 23

Owego Lions Club Pork Chop BBQ, 1 to 6 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. Tickets are $14 each, takeout only. Dinner includes a pork chop, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a roll. Call (607) 760-4795 for more information.

OCTOBER 24

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Stuffed Pepper, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

OCTOBER 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required before Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register.

Beginner Rumba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Microsoft Word Basics Free Class, 3 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit gfjlibrary.org/calendar/ or call (607) 757-5350. In person only, registration required.

OCTOBER 26

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Serving Bratwurst and Pierogies with sides and a festive dessert. Suggested contribution for age 60 and over is $5; under age 60 is $7. Call (607) 687-4120 to make your reservation.

GFJ Misinformation, Disinformation, and Honing Digital Literacy Skills Virtual Free Class, 1 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email.

Estate Planning with Visions Federal Credit Union, free class, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St. Endicott. To register, visit gfjlibrary.org/calendar/ or call (607) 757-5350. In person only, registration required.

OCTOBER 27

VFW Friday Night Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15

Historic Owego Marketplace’s Third Annual Halloween Fest, 5 to 9 p.m., Lake Street, Owego. Costume and Parade Contest, Trick or Treating, and more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

OCTOBER 29

Halloween Costume Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. Join the Ranch Riders 4-H Club and the G&B family for an evening of pizza treats and fun. Dress up yourself, and your horse! RSVP to G&B Farms by calling (607) 341-5911 by Oct. 13.

OCTOBER 30

Adult Computer Literacy Class: Microsoft Word, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

OCTOBER 31

Halloween Spooktacular, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Event will feature dinner, and a costume party with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Open Faced Turkey Sandwich, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

NOVEMBER 1

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

VFW Friday Night Dinner: Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes, 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15.

NOVEMBER 3 and 4

Biennial Hooked Rug Show, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal.

NOVEMBER 8

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Free Community Class offered by Sarah Misson of Align with Sarah, Topic: Chakra Balancing and How This Relates to Chronic Pain Relief, Candor Free Library. Runs 90 minutes and includes time at the end for questions. More information sign up is available online at www.alignwithsarah.com, or call / text (607) 354-1037.

NOVEMBER 29

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 30

2023 Tioga County Business 2 Business Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 6

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.