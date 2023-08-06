State of Emergency Declaration extended for Tioga County

Effective Aug. 4, 2023, the State of Emergency originally issued on May 11 regarding the county’s housing crisis and inability to provide for any arrival of migrants and / or asylum seekers was extended by the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey. The order is now extended until Aug. 8, 2023.

According to Chair Sauerbrey, the State of Emergency has been declared due to a housing crisis the County of Tioga is experiencing, and the limited temporary and permanent housing available.

“Furthermore,” she added, “Tioga County is not capable of receiving or sustaining any number of migrants and / or asylum seekers.”

You can view the Declaration in its entirety below.