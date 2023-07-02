State of Emergency extended until July 4

On June 29, 2023, Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey extended the State of Emergency regarding the possible arrival of migrants or asylum seekers due to the national immigration crisis and the plans involving the relocation of migrants from New York City to other counties outside of New York City. The order, originally issued on May 11, is now extended until July 4, 2023.

The county’s action was taken as a response to the expiration of Title 42 and the anticipated arrival of many migrants and asylum seekers.

The Local Emergency Order shall remain in effect for five days unless sooner modified, extended, or revoked, and may be extended for additional periods not to exceed five days during the pendency of the local state of emergency.

You can view the full order below.