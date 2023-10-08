Owego Porchfest 2023

On Oct. 1, the second annual Porchfest took place throughout downtown Owego.

Hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, Carol Ostrander, owner of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar and HOM member, pulled in over 100 musicians and coordinated dozens of merchant locations and porches to align this daylong event.

You can view more photos and even video clips taken by Sebby S. Truesdail, and photos by Kody Thornton by Following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.