Owego Porchfest 2023

On Oct. 1, the second annual Porchfest took place throughout downtown Owego.
Wreckless Marci performs for guests on the porch at the John Barleycorn, and during Owego’s Porchfest. (Photo by Kody Thornton)
Hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, Carol Ostrander, owner of Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar and HOM member, pulled in over 100 musicians and coordinated dozens of merchant locations and porches to align this daylong event.
“Disguised as Humans”, who brought with them a very unique blend of jazz, folk and rock fusion with a Middle Eastern influence. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
You can view more photos and even video clips taken by Sebby S. Truesdail, and photos by Kody Thornton by Following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
Making the Band performs during Owego’s Porchfest. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
Located at the main entrance of the Early Owego Antique Center on Lake Street in Owego, Ricky Resciniti and Erin Fagan beautifully performed many crowd favorites including Billie Jean by the late Michael Jackson. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
On 59 North Ave. in Owego, and at Baking by Numbers, you could find Philip Bligh and Sinister Coffee performing during Porchfest. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Patrick Starke is pictured, warming up for his scheduled 1 p.m. performance at 23 Armstrong Place. Patrick spoke very highly of the event and was optimistic that it would gain momentum over the years. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Spellbound Books, located at 20 Church St. in Owego, was host to Buttercup Chins, a duo known for its wide variety of music. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Old Friends performed to a sizable crowd outside of TLC by Maureen’s, located at 7 Lake St. in Owego. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Pictured, Paul Delroso performs at the Owego Kitchen, located at 13 Lake St. in Owego, during Porchfest. (Photo by Kenneth Waterhouse)
Guests attending Owego’s Porchfest on Oct. 1 enjoy live music at the south end of Lake Street, and outside of Tender Loving Care by Maureen. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Inside Originals, at 23 Lake St., The Old Shoestring Band performed for a toe-tapping crowd during the Owego Porchfest on Oct. 1. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Matthew Cornwell entertains guests during Porchfest, and on the Elks Lodge Porch. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)
The band, Disguised as Humans, performs outside of 169 Main St., and during the Owego Porchfest. An interesting location, vehicles turning right onto Main Street from North Avenue were in for a treat, as were vehicles turning onto Main Street from Court Street. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A Band of Brothers perform at the Main Street Barber Shop, located at 138 Main St., and during the Owego Porchfest. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Ryan Marchewka and Joshua Schecter entertain guests during Porchfest at 65 Front St. in Owego. (Photo by Kody Thornton)
Gary Glenmary was one of the first artists to start off the Owego Porchfest, and on the porch at 65 Front St. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A few organizations participated during Owego’s Porchfest as well, like ODOG, the Owego Dog Owners Group, who oversees operations at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Jim Overheiser and Friends perform “Milwaukee Blues” during the Owego Porchfest inside Confection Connection, located at 28 Lake St. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Some young voices took to the porches at the Owego Porchfest held on Oct. 1. Pictured singing is Cecelia, and accompanied by Matthew Vavalle from Vavalle Voice and Piano Studio. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
So many beautiful porches and wonderful talent was found at the Owego Porchfest, held on Oct. 1. Pictured are duo Mary and Mykel. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Joe Hall and Lew Sauerbrey perform on the Wesley House porch, next door to the United Methodist Church, and during Owego’s Porchfest, held Oct. 1. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Guests enjoy comfortable seats on a lovely fall day on the sidewalk at 358 Main St. in Owego, and while listening to the Lattimer Lee Band perform during Owego’s Porchfest on Oct. 1. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Trish and Danielle perform in front of Mystic Moon, located at 44 Lake St., and during Owego’s Porchfest. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The band, Foggy Maloon, performs outside on the lawn at 396 Front St., and during Owego’s Porchfest held on Oct. 1. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Many porches during Owego’s Porchfest were decorated for the fall season, including the Belva Lockwood Inn, where Tom McCann performed a solo session. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Owego Porchfest goers enjoyed outdoor seating at several locations, including at the Belva Lockwood Inn. Here, guests enjoy live music performed by the band, Tap. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Solo artist, Party Cat, performed on the street during Owego’s Porchfest, and outside Lily Style Loft located at 190 Front St. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Many artists performed at Owego Porchfest, not only on lovely porches, but also surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Here, Andy G. Fagan performs original music at 348 Front St. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Be the first to comment on "Owego Porchfest 2023"