October Antique Showcase at Gallery Forty-One

Items from the "Members Antique Showcase", presented at Gallery Forty-One in Owego during the month of October. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert October 7, 2023

October at Gallery Forty-One is a “Members Antique Showcase” featuring antiques and one-of-a-kind items from the homes of the gallery’s artists. Visit them at 41 Lake St. in Owego and see the variety of pieces available for your acquisition, colorful perfume bottles, whimsical baubles, antique lamps, a clock, music box, poker set, and so much more. From the offbeat to the elegant, you just never know when you’re going to find that missing element for your décor or collection.

Breeze in like autumn and peruse the diversity of the delicate to the curious and everything in between. October Gallery hours are Tuesday thru Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sundays of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, or www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. The gallery can also be reached at (607) 687-2876.

