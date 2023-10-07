Save the Date: HOM to present 3rd annual Halloween Fest

It’s not too early to mark your calendar for Halloween Fest, an event held in downtown Owego and hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. This year’s event is set for Oct. 27, from 5-9 p.m., and on Lake Street in downtown Owego.

In true Halloween fashion there will be a costume parade and contest, trick or treating, music, and much more!

Stay tuned for details at www.owego.org, and watch for more information in The Owego Pennysaver Press.