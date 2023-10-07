Adam Weitsman sells Davis College in Johnson City 

Greater Binghamton’s Davis College, recently listed for sale by business owner Adam Weitsman, has sold to Birchwood Management Group of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. for $4.5 million dollars.

Weitsman purchased the historical 13-acre property for $3.7 million in 2019, and soon after sold two nearby apartment buildings included with the college lot to local realtor Liam Burns for $1.3 million, bringing the total sale price on this property to $5.8 million for Weitsman. Closing on the former college is expected to take place in approximately 60 days.

Birchwood Management Group has several development projects underway in upstate New York including their recent acquisition of the historical Snowdon Apartments in Syracuse, a 175 unit multi-family housing structure acquired for $3.5 million earlier this year.

“I am very happy that this group will have the vision to create something positive here for Johnson City and the Southern Tier,” said Weitsman, adding, “I wish the Birchwood Group team the best of luck.”