Apalachin Fall Highway Clean Up planned for October 7

The Apalachin Lions are looking for help with the cleanup of Route 434 on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. The cleanup crew will meet at BEAM Electronics, located next to Dunkin Donuts on Route 434.

The amount of time normally spent is approximately two hours to pick up and bag trash along a designated three-mile stretch of Route 434 in Apalachin. Volunteers should bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished.

For more information or questions, call Lion Paul Huonker at (607) 625-2727.