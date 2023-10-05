Owego Hose Teams is grilling it up for the community; Next BBQ scheduled for Saturday, October 7

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is hosting their annual fall chicken barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. until gone with pickup at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station, located at 8 Talcott St. on the Flats. Proceeds benefit the Hose Team’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine Restoration and Steamer House project.

It has been a busy barbecue season for the Hose Team, with multiple organizations benefiting from their culinary expertise. The Rudin Family Farm and Doug Worthing benefits, Tioga County Historical Association and Museum, and most recently the Shady Strong ALS Awareness organization partnered with the Hose Team on chicken barbecues for the benefit of the community and its people.

“It is our pleasure and obligation as a civic minded organization to help,” said Hose Team Treasurer John Loftus, adding, “These chicken barbecues are just another avenue for the Hose Team to provide assistance to those organizations and individuals who need a helping hand.”

The October barbecue will benefit the Hose Team’s steam fire engine restoration project. The menu includes “Cornell Chicken” halves, the Duke’s baked beans, salt potatoes, and Roma roll for $14. Take-out or drive thru is available.

The Hose Team chicken barbeques typically sell out in an hour or two so preorder is strongly recommended. Pre Order and pay online at the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com under the “Events Tab,” via email to owegohoseteams@gmail.com, or by calling (202) 494-9108.

Chicken barbecues hosted by the Hose team are a family favorite in Owego. Dr. Robert Baker, a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Animal Sciences at the New York State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, invented this central New York specialty. The Hose Team sticks to the exact sauce recipe developed by Dr. Baker that is apple cider vinegar based.