TAC to present Owego Home and Building Tour on October 21

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced the date for their Owego Home & Building Tour Fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Owego. To purchase tickets online, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/home-tour.

Every home, every space, has a story. The Owego Home & Building Tour is a fundraising event designed to highlight the extraordinary architecture in Tioga County and to exhibit the creative ways in which buildings are being used by contemporary families and businesses.

This event is TAC’s most beloved fundraiser, attracting visitors from all over the region who explore these spaces and enjoy Owego’s downtown attractions. This year they will also highlight several businesses that successfully completed Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects as part of the tour.

This event is an important fundraiser for TAC as it allows them to do what they do best, make the arts accessible to everyone.

In a press release, TAC Executive Director Christina Di Stefano wrote, “The success of this event is crucial to many programs that we offer throughout the year including gallery exhibits, Concerts in the Park, Everyday Life, Every Day Art, and Art a la Carte – a free arts-enrichment delivery program to Summer Meal Sites throughout Tioga County. It also allows us to pioneer new programs, like a children’s gallery and zine library.”

Tickets for the home tour are $25 for TAC Supporters, and $35 for “Not Yet” Supporters. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/home-tour.

For the Oct. 21 tour, ticket holders must check-in at the Home Central – Showroom, located at 151 Central Ave. in Owego. Tour locations will be provided in booklets.

This is a rain or shine event, and all proceeds benefit the Tioga Arts Council. Special thanks are extended by the arts council to Home Central, Ahwaga Paint and Floor Covering, the Belva Lockwood Inn, and Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP.