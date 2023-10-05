‘A Concert for Scholarships’ set for October 21

Continuing the annual tradition, the Alumni Committee of Newark Valley Central School District will present “A Concert for Scholarships” on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Newark Valley High School auditorium.

Current and past students and faculty will gather for this one-night event to showcase their talent and raise money for scholarships for graduating NVHS Seniors. Through the years, thousands of dollars have been raised and presented to deserving Newark Valley students either attending college, vocational school, or entering the military.

“We are very excited about this year’s program, which is themed ‘Feeling Good,’” organizers wrote in a recent press release that announced the event.

The concert is free, but monetary donations will be accepted at the door. All money collected goes directly to the scholarship fund.

All are welcome to this event.