Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 21, 2023, property located at 72 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Ann Lounsbury to IJM Properties LLC for $365,000.

On Sept. 22, 2023, property located at 489 Glen Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jason and Amy Morgan to William and Nancy Tavarelli for $275,000.

On Sept. 22, 2023, property located at 390 W. Beecher Hill Rd., Tioga, from Michelle Guilbault to Cody Obregon for $59,000.

On Sept. 25, 2023, property located at 40 Logue Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Cody Harris to Eric and Jessica Schafenberg for $198,793.

On Sept. 25, 2023, property located at 161 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Patricia Lewis as Co-Executor, Richard Bell as Co-Executor, and Mark Zimmerman By Executors to Anthony and Lisa Marsh for $275,000.

On Sept. 25, 2023, property located at Spring Street, Village of Waverly, from GLT Enterprises to Joel Ward for $150,000.

On Sept. 25, 2023, property located at 522 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Timothy and Tonya Johnson to Kenneth and Linda Clark for $104,000.

On Sept. 25, 2023, property located at 1030 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Melissa Brooks to Donald and Barbara Fay for $30,000.

On Sept. 25, 2023, property located at 583 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald Beaudoin and Heather Kirkland to Kenneth Donovan Jr. for $402,300.

On Sept. 26, 2023, property located at 234 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Jason Montabone to Mohammad Hossain and Mahbuba Yeasmin for $170,000.

On Sept. 26, 2023, property located at 4 Tudor Dr., Town of Owego, from Lisa McCafferty to Handicapped Children’s Association of Southern New York Inc. for $205,205.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at 114 Skyline Dr., Town of Barton, from Estate of George Swanbrough to Pacific Crest Management LLC for $1,200,000.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at State Line Road, Town of Nichols, from John Mingoia to Patrick and Jennifer Lyons, Timothy and Regina Andrews for $82,000.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at 14 Pembroke Dr., Town of Owego, from Rebecca Lockett to Travis and Tiffany Parker for $233,000.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at 3 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Hayley Meyermann to Rebecca Horton for $92,000.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at 205 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Traci and Stephen Harford to Christopher Varney and Coryn Crandall for $228,660.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at 223 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Nancy Kelly to Kadison and Nicole Byrnes-Shaver for $155,000.

On Sept. 27, 2023, property located at 224 Emory Chapel Rd., Town of Barton, from Duane McCloe As Atty. In Fact and Josephine McCloe By Atty. In Fact to Levi Frisbie for $160,000.