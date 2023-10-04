Students’ Peace Fair Highlights Enrichment Programs in Schools; Think you are a being of peace and peace will become your personality

A hole is being filled that exists in the heart of our education system where the skills and abilities of self-management should be, by providing Enrichment Programs for students in schools. The program ensures a well-rounded education, and helps students of all levels discover a greater sense of self. Students begin to realize why they have been unmotivated or bored in class.

Classroom performance, grades and self-confidence improve. They understand who they are as a person and begin to realize their potential.

Enrichment has been shown to improve study skills, an area where many students struggle. When we are not taught how to govern ourselves, or to manage our thoughts, feelings, attitudes and behavior, we find it hard to manage relationships, roles, and responsibilities. We forget, by resisting mentally or physically, we give power to the object of our resistance.



Self-management means to learn the ability to accept and empower the self to improve or change. For example, for International Day of Peace, Sept. 21, a CHILDREN’S PEACE FAIR, organized this year by an Enrichment Team of Hilary Rosek, Jim Tokos and Bri Burghard from Maine-Endwell Central School District, brought together fifth grade students. Broome County (NY) Peace Action and Veterans for Peace annually sponsor this event, with their united desire to promote peace and cooperation. A magician, David Black, set the tone with ‘Magic Words and Tricks’ to bring about understanding and conflict resolution. Students could rotate freely and visit several ‘peace activity tables’. These included Bells of Peace, Yard games, Yoga, Mindfulness, Make a peace banner, Origami, Peace doves, Tropical birds, Drum Circle, Peace Rock painting, Mindful mandalas, Building bridges of peace, Games of peace and chalk drawings, Storytelling, Trees and Tales, Save the Bees, and more. A Ginkgo Tree was planted as a symbol of peace and hope, and a quiet Peace Walk was held around the Solar Field (https://www.wicz.com/clip/15421755/maine-endwell-holds-first-of-its-kind-childrens-peace-fair).

Values are to be kept within you and also shared with others and distributed with a big heart. Reflecting and discussing the seven basic virtues of peace, love, joy, bliss, purity, power and wisdom helps us reemerge the powerful pure energy of these virtues within the self, and life becomes full of enjoyment.

“Peace is the inner nature of humankind. When you find peace within yourself, you will find it everywhere.”

The following poem was on the program given at Peace Day as a guide to read, to remind and refresh the self daily to create peaceful thoughts and perform right actions.

Wishing

By Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Do you wish the world were better? Let me tell you what to do.

Set a watch upon your actions; Keep them always straight and true.

Rid your mind of selfish motives; Let your thoughts be clean and high.

You can make a little Eden of the sphere you occupy.

Then remember day by day,

Just to sow the seeds of kindness as you pass along the way.

(Yvonne Risely can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi. Contact Diane Tillman at diane@livingvalues.net for excellent books and resources for teaching value enrichment education.)