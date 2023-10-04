Adam Weitsman presented ‘Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award’

The Owego Lions Club recently presented Adam Weitsman with a Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Uplinger became a Lions International Director in 1964-66 and was elected Lions International President in 1971-72. Uplinger was an industrial engineer and the owner/operator of his own business, a distributor of power transmission equipment. The award honors outstanding individuals (Lions and non-Lions) or organizations that provide significant service to their Club, District or Community.

President Carla Eiklor and Lion Eve Kretsch presented the award to Mr. Weitsman.

“He was recognized for being a community minded businessman, and for financially supporting local charities which serve women, children, and the environment,” the Owego Lions Club wrote in a press release.

They continued, “Like many Lions Clubs, local and worldwide, Mr. Weitsman serves his community and individuals in need, too.”

Weitsman was humbled and appreciative upon receipt of this prestigious award. Weitsman is the Owner of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling in Owego.