Legion members ready for Visitation; Deadline to purchase tickets for Post #907 dinner is October 8

The Tioga County American Legion, Sons, and Auxiliary will welcome Department Commander Timothy J. Collmer and Department President Karen D. St. Hilaire to a County visitation on Monday, Oct. 16.

Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Tioga Post #401 in Owego, followed by a tour of the Court Street monuments. The entourage will then visit Wright-Edsall Post #1624 in Nichols at noon and then visit the veteran’s monument on the way to Tioga Downs Casino.

At 4 p.m. they will head to Candor, stopping at Iron Kettle Farm and the Veterans monument at Maple Grove Cemetery. Arden Kelsey Post #907 will host a cash bar at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Ham, cabbage and all the fixings will be served for $10 each and are pre-sale only. Call (607) 372-8977 for tickets by Oct. 8.