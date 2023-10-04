Gail’s Tails

Hello sun. I haven’t seen you in a long time. I’m glad to be outside in this nice weather. You see, I’ve been inside for quite a while now nursing my four babies. You met one of them, Leandra, last week. The other three got adopted a few weeks ago.

So my story is I have a sister who looks like me, and we both got pregnant and had babies. I had four and she had six about five weeks after me. You’ll hear about her six in a few more weeks.

I’ve been trying to find a home for my daughter and I for about a month. We went to this store last weekend to meet people but no one wanted us; they wanted dogs. I don’t like dogs and I don’t like other cats around my baby, so I probably need to go to a home that doesn’t have any animals.

We can be your best friends. My baby likes to sleep with me. If you want just me, that’s okay too. Gail needs to find us both a home, so call her at (607) 689-3033 if you like cats and want to give us a chance.

You can donate at The Redemption Center or be in our newest raffle at Up the Creek Consignment to support us. To donate by check call the number above.