Woman-owned business thrives in Apalachin

A view inside Marion's Hair Design, located at 6278 State Rte. 434 in Apalachin. The woman-owned business recently relocated to the former Apalachin Pharmacy building, which houses additional space. Owner Marion Reilly is seeking interested beauty-related professionals, hair stylists and potentially a massage therapist to rent space or booths. For information, call (607) 625-3490.

Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter October 3, 2023

A long-time business in Apalachin, N.Y. recently relocated to a larger property, and just a short distance from where it had been housed for nearly 20 years. Marion’s Hair Design, a woman-owned business, has moved into part of the complex once housing the former Apalachin Pharmacy, which closed in March of 2022.   

Marion’s, now at 6278 State Rte. 434, is just east of the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection.  

Marion’s Hair Design has moved into part of the complex once housing the former Apalachin Pharmacy. Marion’s, now at 6278 State Rte. 434, is just east of the Pennsylvania Avenue intersection. (JoAnn R. Walter photo)

Owner Marion Reilly, along with Tawnya Medlar, has been busy transitioning into their new business home and is pleased with the location, and especially the additional space that it provides.

Marion commented, “I was looking to upgrade and modernize the establishment, while also staying in the same area of Apalachin,” and, she said, “with loyal clients in mind.”

Tawnya Medlar, of Marion’s Hair Design, trims the hair of a client. Marion’s is a family-oriented salon, and all are welcome. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Clients, they mentioned, are happy too, and have followed them to the new property, some traveling from far distances. The day this writer stopped by, a mother and daughter were enjoying some overdue pampering, including cuts and coloring, and noted that they are a fourth-generation family that doesn’t mind driving a few extra miles to Marion’s Hair Design.

With added space comes the opportunity for other professionals to set up shop at Marion’s. Marion noted that she is actively looking for hairstylists to rent space, and has two booths available.

Marion Reilly, of Marion’s Hair Design, trims the hair of a client who also requested color accents. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Additional rooms off the main hallway, and away from the hair styling hub of activity, are available for beauty-related professionals to rent. Marion remarked that she would welcome an individual who is searching for a space to rent for a massage therapy business as well.   

Both Marion and Tawnya had previously worked together at the former Sears Salon in the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. Both started their careers in the late 1980’s, and with decades of experience they also keep up with trends in the business. Marion’s Hair Design can help you in multiple categories of hair care, and also offers a variety of products for sale. 

Both Marion and Tawnya noted, “We are family-oriented, so women, men, and children are welcome.” 

Marion’s Hair Design has plenty of parking and easy access into the salon.  Appointments are by phone, and walk-ins are considered. To make an appointment, call (607) 625-3490.

