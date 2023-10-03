Celebrate Fatherhood with TOI

With all of the changes that have occurred in the world over the past few years, many parents and caregivers were left wondering, “What else can I do to support my children and set them up for success?”

Research shows that children whose fathers take a more active role in their lives perform better academically and develop improved behavior and stronger social skills. With this in mind, Tioga Opportunities Inc. is pleased to introduce a new monthly Fatherhood Group.

The group will meet at the Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 State Route 38, Berkshire, on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. beginning on Oct. 10; and at The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly, on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. beginning on Oct. 24.

This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. If interested in participating or for more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.