Rural Health Network of SCNY to celebrate 25 Years!

Rural Health Network of SCNY, Inc. recently announced its 25th Anniversary Celebration Event. The Fundraiser, planned for Oct. 16, will highlight its mission to advance the health and well being of rural people and communities. Proceeds will support this mission and Rural Health Network’s areas of focus: improving access to health services, education, food, transportation, well being, and advocacy.

Titled “Mash it Up on a Monday,” the event is open to the public by advance ticket sales only and will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Binghamton, and in the ballroom.

The event will feature cold and hot appetizers (including a unique mashed-potato bar), musical entertainment, a cash bar, keynote speaker, desserts, a basket auction, and a presentation honoring Rural Health Network’s founding board members. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by mailing Rural Health Network of SCNY or by visiting https://rhnscny.org/get-involved/#anniversary-celebration before Oct. 6.

Jack Salo, executive director from 2004–2021 and current interim executive director, stated, “For 25 years, our organization has focused on improving health outcomes for the rural residents of south central New York. We have worked in partnership with rural people, rural communities, and many organizational partners to improve health and well-being.”

The evening’s keynote speaker, Diane Brown, recently retired executive director of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, will share her thoughts on the importance of rural health and philanthropy.

Event sponsors include Ascension Lourdes; Riger Marketing Communications; Coughlin & Gerhart, LLP; Excellus BlueCross BlueShield; Mirabito Energy Products; NBT Bank; UHS; Visions Federal Credit Union; Nottingham Trust – a division of Community Bank; Postler & Jaeckle Corp.; Aetna; Chianis & Anderson, LLC; Gerould’s Healthcare Center; Levene, Gouldin, & Thompson, LLP; NBT Insurance; and Russell Farms. A complete list of sponsors is included on the event website, https://rhnscny.org/get-involved/#anniversary-celebration.

Rural Health Network’s current programs include: Community Health – Community Health Workers and Educators partnering with primary care to address health gaps, health education, and support for independent aging; Food and Health Network – Farm to School and Food as Medicine initiatives; Getthere – transportation information, assistance getting to healthcare, essential services, or employment, travel training; and Rural Health Service Corps – AmeriCorps program recruiting, training, and placing AmeriCorps and VISTA members with organizations across the region focusing on public health.

Follow Rural Health Network on Facebook to learn more about its impact on health and well-being in south central New York.