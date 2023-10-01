Photos: Owego Porchfest 2023

This year’s Porchfest 2023 was an absolute ‘arts in the community’ event; this year spearheaded by Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM) member, owner of Carol’s Art Bar and Coffee shop in Owego, and the member that revived and brought Porchfest to the community.
Porchfest merchandise! Photo credit: Sebby S. Truesdail.
With over 40 porches utilized an 100s of local musicians, the event brought over 1,000 guests into the downtown district of Owego, enjoying music, perusing the shops, and enjoy food in one of the restaurants serving things up.
Here are photos taken by Sebby S. Truesdail and Kody Thornton from today’s event.
Ryan Marchewka and Joshua Schecter at 65 Front St. in Owego. Photo credit: Kody Thornton.
Wreckless Marci at the Barleycorn. Photo credit: Kody Thornton.
Making The Band! Photo credit: Sebby S. Truesdail.
Simply the best Porch Fest ever.