Photos: Owego Porchfest 2023

This year’s Porchfest 2023 was an absolute ‘arts in the community’ event; this year spearheaded by Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM) member, owner of Carol’s Art Bar and Coffee shop in Owego, and the member that revived and brought Porchfest to the community.

With over 40 porches utilized an 100s of local musicians, the event brought over 1,000 guests into the downtown district of Owego, enjoying music, perusing the shops, and enjoy food in one of the restaurants serving things up.

Here are photos taken by Sebby S. Truesdail and Kody Thornton from today’s event.