What’s Happening for the week of October 1, 2023

OCTOBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 1

Owego Porchfest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Owego. Visit www.owego.org for a map and for more information. Presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace.

Life Chain begins at 2 p.m. for 60-90 minutes at various locations to include Nichols, at the Exit at West River Road, and on the Courthouse Square in Owego. For more information, visit lifechain.org or call Rob at (570) 395-3417.

OCTOBER 3

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Covered Dish Supper and Meeting, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. meeting, Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. For more information, contact Inga by calling (607) 425-7426 or visit susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

OCTOBER 3

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 3 to NOVEMBER 7

Magic Years Parenting plus Cooking Class, Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St., Waverly. This hybrid class will be offered both in person and virtually. Transportation assistance is available. RSVP to Joan at jes49@cornell.edu.

OCTOBER 4

NY Connects, 1-3 p.m., Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you.

OCTOBER 5

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 6

Village Appreciation Night, 5-10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This free event will offer food, games, live music, fireworks, and much more! Hosted by the Owego Police and its Benevolent Association. The event also celebrates our first responders.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about pumpkins. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

Candor Fall Festival Block Party, 5-8 p.m., Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, Trivia and NY Connects Office Hours at the Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company. Call TOI ahead at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

OCTOBER 7

Owego Lions Ticket Auction, doors open at 6 p.m. and drawings begin at 7 p.m., Loyal Order of the Moose, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The cost is $2 for 26 tickets.

Benefit for Sunny Barnett (Braman), 12 to 3 p.m., Tri County Collision, 944 State Highway 12, Greene. Sunny was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bladder Cancer. If interested in donating but cannot attend, visit Sunny’s GoFundMe page or call or text (607) 656-5656.

Owego Rotary Club is having a Fundraiser Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 78 Front St., Owego.

Roast Pork Harvest Supper, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, 13290 Rt. 38, Richford. The cost is $15 for adults, $6 for children, and ages under five are free.

OCTOBER 7 and 8

New Quilters on the Block Quilt Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Ambulance Building, Main Street, Candor. Free admission, door prizes, and there will be a quilt raffle at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Need not be present to win. There will be a small quilt silent auction.

Candor Fall Festival, various locations around Candor, N.Y. The festival generally runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at participating locations. Visit www.candornychamber.org to download a Fall Festival Brochure or email to Candornychamber@gmail.com.

32nd Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. The event is free, and there will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a farm set, and food and beverages available.

Newark Valley’s 42nd annual Apple Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bement Billings Farmstead, located along Route 38 in Newark Valley. There will be live music, food, a cider press, kids’ activities, historic portrayals, Farmstead Museum tours, and much more. There will also be a carved pumpkin and apple dessert contest. Visit nvhistory.org for details. No pets, please. The cost is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for students and NVHS members, and $20 per family (two adults and 3-plus kids). Free parking.

OCTOBER 9

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Take Out Meal at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 140 S. Main St., Nichols. Meal is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, carrots, and dessert. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order.

Newark Valley Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch of soup and sandwich will be $5 for seniors and $7 for those under 60.

OCTOBER 9 to 13

The Clothing Closet at the Apalachin United Methodist Church will be closed. They will be transitioning from summer clothing to their fall / winter seasonal line during that time. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16.

OCTOBER 10

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Celebrate Fatherhood Group meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 State Route 38, Berkshire. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (60) 687-4120, ext. 330.

OCTOBER 11

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Athens Senior Citizens Dish to Pass Meal, noon, Airport Senior Community Center Hall, Athens, Pa.

The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club October Monthly Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St in Athens, Pa. The program will be the annual Mineral Geo Auction. Meetings and programs are open to the public.

OCTOBER 12

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 13

BINGO for Older Adults. Join TOI for a friendly game of Bingo from 1-2 p.m. at their Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER 14

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Organ Concert and dinner, dinner will be available at 5:30 p.m. and the concert is at 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connections, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost for the dinner and concert is a $20 donation. Dinner seating is limited, and reservations are requested. Suggested donation for the concert only is $5, although more will be accepted. For more information and to reserve your dinner seat, call (607) 308-1503.

Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Fairy Garden or Terrarium Build, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will offer a spooky fairy garden or a fall terrarium. Registration is required; there is a $5 material fee, open to children eight and older. Call the library to register at (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 17

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Parking Lot, Route 17C, Owego. Sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

OCTOBER 18

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

OCTOBER 19

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club, The Confession of Brother Haluin by Ellis Peters, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OCTOBER 21

A Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School Auditorium, 68 Wilson Rd., Newark Valley. The concert is free but monetary donations will be welcome at the door. All money collected goes directly to the scholarship fund.

Harvest Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. There will be vendors, a silent auction, bake sale, chili, hotdogs, cider, and more.

Makerspace: Corn Husk Dolls, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

OFA Class of 1983 40th Reunion, 7 to 10 p.m., Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant, Front Street, Owego. Contact Alyce Halstead, Shelly Rusin, and Sheryl Raftis on Facebook.

Annual Chance Auction, doors open at 1 p.m., tickets drawn at 2 p.m., VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa. A $5 donation includes 10 bidding chips, a door prize ticket, and dessert.

OCTOBER 23

Owego Lions Club Pork Chop BBQ, 1 to 6 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. Tickets are $14 each, takeout only. Dinner includes a pork chop, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a roll. Call (607) 760-4795 for more information.

OCTOBER 24

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

OCTOBER 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required before Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register.

OCTOBER 26

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Serving Bratwurst and Pierogies with sides and a festive dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5; and under 60 is $7 Call (607) 687-4120 to make your reservation.

OCTOBER 29

Halloween Costume Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. Join the Ranch Riders 4-H Club and the G&B family for an evening of pizza treats and fun. Dress up yourself, and your horse! RSVP to G&B Farms by calling (607) 341-5911 by Oct. 13.

OCTOBER 30

Adult Computer Literacy Class: Microsoft Word, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

OCTOBER 31

Halloween Spooktacular, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Event will feature dinner, and a costume party with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

NOVEMBER 8

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

NOVEMBER 30

2023 Tioga County Business 2 Business Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.