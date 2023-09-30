A Literacy Celebration; TAC to celebrate International Translation Day

The Tioga Arts Council will celebrate world literature in translation as part of the global event, International Translation Day, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 179 Front St. in Owego.

In 2017, The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to recognize the role of translation in transnational communication and understanding and in fostering peace. The same resolution declared Sept. 30 as UN International Translation Day, now celebrated annually around the world. Sept. 30 was chosen for the date because it is the feast of St. Jerome, who is considered the patron saint of translators.

TAC will participate in this global event by celebrating literary artists from around the world, their works in translation, and the translators who make their works accessible in English. On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m., visitors are welcome to participate in a translation workshop, meet other translators, and discuss current translation projects.

All are welcome!