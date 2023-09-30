Holiday Food and Gift Program signups begin at TCRM 

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) will begin taking registrations for holiday food for Thanksgiving and Christmas beginning on Monday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Stop by TCRM, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego to register for holiday food beginning Oct. 2 and running through Oct. 13.

In-person visits are a preference as extra volunteers will be on hand to assist with this effort. If transportation or health is a deterrent to an in-person visit, call (607) 687-3021 to register. You may only register at one pantry to receive holiday food.

If you have children age 12 or younger and reside in Tioga County, you may sign up for a clothing gift for each child and for the toy distribution, which will again be held at the VFW.

The last day to register for these holiday programs is Friday, Oct. 13.