Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga receives dollars to help stock the pantry 

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga (CCTT) recently received a $5,000 donation from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Southern Tier North East Contractors Association in response to their current food drive initiative.

The month of September is Hunger Action Month, with the national campaign focusing on access to nutritious foods for all people and ending hunger for those suffering with food insecurities. In Tioga County, N.Y., over 11% of the population is facing poverty (according to census.gov and their 2021 reporting). CCTT is running their own Operation S.O.S. (Stock Our Shelves) campaign to assist with keeping essential food items on hand in their pantry.

“Our food pantry is a much-needed resource for those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” says Jo DiFulvio, Program supervisor for Catholic Charities in Tioga.

She added, “When you’re in poverty and you have generations of it, you’re in a box. What individuals need is someone to come along and help them navigate the world without that box. That’s what we do here at Catholic Charities.”

DiFulvio goes on to explain that the organization is able to assist in many areas of need, with the overall goal of helping families and individuals to become self sufficient and independent.

This donation from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Southern Tier NECA will benefit both the food pantry and the Community Kitchen at the Nichols office.