Conservation Easements: What are they and how might they help you?

If you have heard folks talking about conservation easements but don’t have a clear idea of what they are, how or why you get them, and how they might help you achieve your property’s goals, then this Lunch ‘n Learn series is for you.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is hosting a series of lunchtime presentations so you can learn more about conservation easements and agriculture conservation easements, and find out if placing an easement on your land or farm is right for you. Folks place easements on their land to aid in the sale of a farm from one generation to the other, preserve land for future generations, and more.

All of the presentations are on Zoom, and will be recorded and put on the CCE Tioga website, located at https://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/, for future reference.

On Sept. 27 at noon the workshop is Conservation Easement Primer. Learn the basics of conservation easements: what they are, how they work, and how they may be useful to you as a land or farm owner. Amy Olney of the Finger Lakes Land Trust will be the presenter for this informative presentation suitable for all landowners and farmers.

Oct. 4 at noon will highlight Agriculture Easements and Your Farm. Learn what agriculture easements are and how they can help with the transition of ownership of a farm from one generation to the next. Brandy Colebrook of the New York Agricultural Land Trust will be the presenter and the topic is expressly for active farmers and folks who own farmland but are not actively farming it themselves.

On Oct. 12 at noon, The Nitty Gritty of Conservation Easements will be presented. Learn more about conservation easements, and particularly agricultural easements. There will be time for guests to talk with the presenter, Tim Biello, to get more guidance about your next step towards an easement. Tim Biello is from Farmland for A New Generation, New York.

To participate in these Lunch ‘n Learn presentations, visit https://tioga.cce.cornell.edu and find the event page with the Zoom link. Once the presentations are complete, a recording will be housed in the Agriculture and Natural Resources section of the website.