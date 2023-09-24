A Pastor’s Thoughts: Jesus’ Prayerbook

For thousands of years, people have found there is a wonderful book that has served as a guide to prayer and for giving all human emotions to God. Jesus quoted from this book and did so even as he was dying on the cross (see Mark 15:34 and Psalm 22:1). The book is the Psalms.

You can find the Psalms printed along with the rest of the Bible or as a stand-alone book. There is a wonderful website that includes many different translations, www.biblegateway.com.

I like the Contemporary English Version (CEV) that was done by the ecumenical American Bible Society. The version was originally done at a second grade reading level to help children and families read the Bible together. It grew to be very popular with adults.

The Common English Bible (CEB) is another recent translation done by biblical scholars from diverse backgrounds. The Message by Eugene Peterson is a wonderful paraphrase in everyday American English; on www.biblegateway.com you can listen to an audio version of it. Check out these different translations to see, with the help of the Holy Spirit, how the Bible speaks to you today.

One of my favorite Psalms is 121, which I remember as I look at the hills that surround our Owego community.

In the CEV, the Psalm comes with the heading, “The Lord Will Protect His People”:

1 I look to the hills!

Where will I find help?

2 It will come from the Lord,

who created heaven and earth.

3 The Lord is your protector,

and he won’t go to sleep

or let you stumble.

4 The protector of Israel

doesn’t doze

or ever get drowsy.

5 The Lord is your protector,

there at your right side

to shade you from the sun.

6 You won’t be harmed

by the sun during the day

or by the moon at night.

7 The Lord will protect you

and keep you safe

from all dangers.

8 The Lord will protect you

now and always

wherever you go.

As you face challenges, try praying the Psalms: Anxiety / Worry: Psalm 25; Confusion: Psalm 37; Depression: Psalm 16; Psalm 130; Disappointment: Psalm 55; Discouragement: Psalms 42, 43, 62; Doubt: Psalm 8; Psalm 146; Fear: Psalm 27; Psalm 46; Loneliness: Psalm 22; Rejection: Psalm 38; Sadness: Psalm 34; Addiction / Substance Abuse: Psalm 40.1-5, 11-17; Psalm 116.1-7; Death of a Loved One: Psalm 23; Illness: Psalms 41, 91. Many more scriptural helps (beyond the Psalms) for both challenging and good times can be found in the American Bible Society’s “Bible Reference Guide: Finding Help in Scripture” – https://bibleresources.americanbible.org/resource/finding-help-in-the-bible.

You are invited to one of two Wednesday evening prayer services, 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., on zoom hosted by First Presbyterian Union Church where we pray several psalms each week.

(Bruce Gillette is the Parish Associate Pastor at the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego with Carolyn Winfrey Gillette [his wife] serving as the Designated Pastor.)