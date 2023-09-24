What’s Happening for the week of September 24, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 24

Tioga County Contradance, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Bring clean soft soled shoes and your water bottle. Snacks to share are appreciated. The band is Sliver Lining, and Bob Nicholson will be the caller.

SEPTEMBER 26

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. The group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For information, call Sue (607) 754-3405.

TOI’s Community Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. There will be free admission, door prizes, information, and resources. Enter to win a $100 Gift Card. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 for vendor and event information.

Library 101, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. In person only, registration is required. Call (607) 757-5350 or email gfjtechcenter@gmail.com to register. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/tc for more information.

SEPTEMBER 27

Flu Shot Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring your insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program (EPIC) Presentation, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. A representative will share information on the program and assist attendees with questions and enrollment. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Beginner Samba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per person.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation meeting, finance committee meeting at 3:30 p.m., regular board of directors at 4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 109 of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Brittany Woodburn with any questions at (607) 687-8256 or email to woodburnb@tiogacountyny.gov.

SEPTEMBER 28

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you.

SEPTEMBER 29

Friday Night Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Menu includes baby back ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread, soup, salad bar, and dessert.

SEPTEMBER 30

Books and a Bonfire, noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make a s’more, and take home a free book. Call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 1

Owego Porchfest 2023, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Owego. Visit www.owego.org for more information. Presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace.

Life Chain, beginning at 2 p.m. for 60-90 minutes at various locations to include Nichols at the Exit at West River Road, and on the Courthouse Square in Owego. For more information, visit lifechain.org or call Rob at (570) 395-3417.

OCTOBER 3

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Covered Dish Supper and Meeting, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. meeting, Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. For more information, contact Inga by calling (607) 425-7426 or visit susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 5

2023 Tioga County Business 2 Business Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 3 to 4 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 6

Village Appreciation Night, 5-10 p.m., Tioga County Fairgrounds. This free event will offer food, games, live music, fireworks, and much more! Hosted by the Owego Police and its Benevolent Association. The event also celebrates our first responders.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

OCTOBER 7

Owego Lions Ticket Auction, doors open at 6 p.m. and drawings begin at 7 p.m., Loyal Order of the Moose, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Benefit for Sunny Barnett (Braman), 12 to 3 p.m., Tri County Collision, 944 State Highway 12, Greene. Sunny was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bladder Cancer. If interested in donating but cannot attend, visit Sunny’s GoFundMe page or call or text (607) 656-5656.

OCTOBER 6

Candor Fall Festival Block Party, 5-8 p.m., Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor.

OCTOBER 7 and 8

New Quilters on the Block Quilt Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Ambulance Building, Main Street, Candor. Free admission, door prizes, and there will be a quilt raffle at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Need not be present to win. There will be a small quilt silent auction.

Candor Fall Festival, various locations around Candor, N.Y. The festival generally runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at participating locations. Visit www.candornychamber.org to download a Fall Festival Brochure or email to Candornychamber@gmail.com.

32nd Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. The event is free, and there will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a farm set, and food and beverages available.

OCTOBER 9

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Take Out Meal at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 140 S. Main St., Nichols. Meal is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, carrots, and dessert. Call (607) 699-3320 to pre-order.

OCTOBER 10

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 11

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Athens Senior Citizens Dish to Pass Meal, noon, Airport Senior Community Center Hall, Athens, Pa.

OCTOBER 14

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

OCTOBER 18

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

OCTOBER 19

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 21

A Concert for Scholarships, 7 p.m., Newark Valley High School Auditorium, 68 Wilson Rd., Newark Valley. The concert is free but monetary donations will be welcome at the door. All money collected goes directly to the scholarship fund.

Harvest Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. There will be vendors, a silent auction, bake sale, chili, hotdogs, cider, and more.

OCTOBER 29

Halloween Costume Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. Join the Ranch Riders 4-H Club and the G&B family for an evening of pizza treats and fun! Dress up yourself, and your horse! RSVP to G&B Farms by calling (607) 341-5911 by Oct. 13.

NOVEMBER 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

NOVEMBER 8

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.