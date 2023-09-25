Scott Smith & Son, Inc. caps off 100th anniversary celebration with ribbon cutting event

Scott Smith & Son, Inc. caps off 100th anniversary celebration with ribbon cutting eventPhoto by Wendy Post.

Posted By: psadvert September 25, 2023

On Friday, Sept. 15, Scott Smith & Son, Inc. capped off their 100th Anniversary celebration with a ribbon-cutting event, and with a variety of giveaways at their Delphine Street location in Owego.

Scott Smith & Son, Inc. caps off 100th anniversary celebration with ribbon cutting event

Photo by Wendy Post.

Scott Smith & Son, Inc. caps off 100th anniversary celebration with ribbon cutting event

Photo by Wendy Post.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Scott Smith & Son, Inc. caps off 100th anniversary celebration with ribbon cutting event"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*