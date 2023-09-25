Scott Smith & Son, Inc. caps off 100th anniversary celebration with ribbon cutting event

On Friday, Sept. 15, Scott Smith & Son, Inc. capped off their 100th Anniversary celebration with a ribbon-cutting event, and with a variety of giveaways at their Delphine Street location in Owego.
