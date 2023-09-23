First Presbyterian Society of Nichols awarded Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation grant

The First Presbyterian Society of Nichols, also known as the Nichols Presbyterian Church, has been awarded a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation to purchase and install new flooring for their social hall.

The hall floor has had a lot of use over the past 25 years. Several Girl Scout troops meet at the hall regularly, and have special functions on site. The Senior Citizens utilized the hall for many years.

Other functions have included meals, community functions, meetings, birthday parties, special events by the Community Care Network of Nichols, and meetings for area events.

At present, the existing floor tiles present a safety hazard to those using the rooms. Now, thanks to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, they will be able to operate more safely and offer the area for local functions.

“We are very fortunate to have had the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation support us in the past and now on this new project,” the First Presbyterian Church wrote in a press release, adding, “Many thanks to them for helping our community.”