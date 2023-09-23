What do I know? I’m only a dog! 

Kicking off their 2023 / 2024 season, the Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, Inc. presents their upcoming production of A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia!

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park, or that has found him, bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mutt, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife as their marriage is put in serious jeopardy.

Starring in the production are Anna Tagliaferro as Sylvia, Rick Kumpon as Greg, Hillori Schenker as Kate, and Deirdre Nolis as Tom / Phyllis / Leslie.

You can catch Sylvia Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 15, with Friday and Saturday showings at 8 p.m. and Sunday showings at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tiahwaga.com, or by calling the box office at (607) 687-2130. Due to the content of this production, including profanity, it is recommended that a parent or guardian accompany any patrons under 17.

As a disclaimer, there are no actual dogs in the show and viewer discretion is advised as this production contains Strong Language.

Since 1960, Ti-Ahwaga Community Players, Inc. has been providing arts and entertainment to the local community. Located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego, the cabaret-style theater hosts up to 150 people for live productions.