A Wedding at the Farmstead

On Sept. 3, Amy Miles and Yuzo Yanagitsuru were married at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located in Newark Valley, N.Y. Amy chose the venue because she has so many happy memories of showing her goats to visitors attending the Apple Festival. The couple currently resides in Seattle Wash. where Yuzo is a Fisheries Biologist, and Amy is an Ecologist.

The weather was ideal as the wedding party made its way from the Loom Barn down to a shaded area near the Sycamore Bridge, listening to the music provided by a cello accompanied by piano. The services were conducted under an archway decorated with flowers as the sounds of the East Branch of the Owego Creek provided its own music to the event.

Amy and Yuzo planted a willow tree as part of the ceremony. The shoot came from the home of Amy’s parents. It symbolized their commitment to nature and the environment, and as the tree grows to maturity it will parallel the growth of the love and affection that Amy and Yuzo have for one another.

On hand to greet guests and give tours was Ed Nizalowski, Farmstead director; and Dawn Lunn, who played the part of William and Sarah Bement. William was the son of Asa Bement, the original settler.

At the end of the ceremony and after a variety of photographs, many of the guests read the new interpretive signs for the nature trails provided by Isabella Shiel for her Gold Award Project. A number of the guests crossed the Sycamore Bridge to experience part of the trails, especially an exceptionally large Sycamore tree that is near the west entrance to the bridge.

Many of the guests toured the grounds, were able to meet with Wendy Scannapieco, their herb lady, and took advantage of having a tour of the Farmstead itself.

Around 4 p.m. the bride and groom were brought to the home of Amy’s parents by horse and wagon, where the reception was held.

There are a number of weddings that have been held at the Farmstead that often included both the ceremony and reception. Although the Farmstead itself must stay open to the public during regular tour times on weekends, the rest of the grounds can be reserved for the wedding party. Anyone interested can contact Ed Nizalowski at (607) 642-8075 or by email to ed.nizalowski@gmail.com.