Candor Historical Society Talks begin September 27

The Candor Historical Society’s monthly talks will begin on Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall with guest speaker Ed Nizalowski. His talk will focus on the Revolutionary War and the Native American allies.

“The Revolutionary War should more accurately be described as America’s first Civil War,” said Nizalowski, adding, “Division among the colonists were severe and this dissension extended to Native American tribes, who also fought on both sides. This even extended to the Haudenosaunee or the Six Nations. Although we frequently learn about the various massacres committed by the Native American allies on the frontier and the exploits of the Clinton-Sullivan Raid, the role of the Oneida, the Tuscarora and the Stockbridge Indians was soon eliminated from historical memory. Find out why they sided with the colonists and how their treatment after the war wasn’t much different than those tribes that had fought against the new republic.”

Nizalowski is a resident of Newark Valley, N.Y. and an active member of the Newark Valley Historical Society since 1980. He currently serves as the Director of the Bement-Billings Farmstead. His interest in local history stems back to this same period, and he has developed a special interest in ethnic, immigrant and minority groups, as well as agricultural and environmental history.

He had several articles printed on Afro-Americans in New York Life and History (1985-87) and wrote a section on ethnic, immigrant, and minority groups for Seasons of Change, the Bicentennial History of Tioga County (1991).

In 1985, Nizalowski received an Award of Merit from the Regional Council of Historical Agencies in New York for research and presentations into Afro-American history in Tioga County. He leads an annual trek to a reputed Black burial ground in the Oakley Corners State Forest.

In addition, Owego Rotary recently named Nizalowski a Paul Harris Fellow for his service to the community (2022).

For more information on this and other Historical Society events, visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com or email to candorhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

These programs are free and open to the public.