NVHS receives grant from Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation to restore its Sap House

The Newark Valley Historical Society recently announced that the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation has awarded the Society the amount $5,000 to restore its Sap House, located on the grounds of the Bement-Billings Farmstead.

The building was one of the reconstructions that date back to the early days of the Farmstead in the late 1970’s. It serves as a place to provide food and refreshments for events, as well as general storage.

The Foundation also granted an extra $2,000 for other repairs. This will be utilized for stabilizing the foundation for the blacksmith shop.