Third Annual Catholic Charities Cornhole Tournament set for September 30

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) is planning their 3rd annual Cornhole Tournament for Saturday, Sept. 30, at VFW Post 1371 located on Main Street in Owego. This tournament is being run by Tioga County Cornhole, and is the largest fundraiser for their Tioga County location.

“We are always so thankful for all of the businesses and individual sponsors that participate,” says CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear. “Planning a fun event like this gets the whole community involved in a way to give back.”

Every sponsorship and donor is appreciated. In 2022, the Nichols office served over 6,000 individuals in just the food pantry. They also have a free clothing boutique, offer emergency financial assistance, they provide employment assistance, work with programs to offer services to developmentally disabled, and operate a transitional housing program for women, among many other programs.

“We have had some challenging times recently, and Catholic Charities has been consistently ready and willing to help our neighbors in the Tioga County area,” added Spear.

This year the organization is also inviting craft / artist vendors to participate. For vendor information or and application, email to Michelle.McLaren@dor.org.

There will be Pulled Pork and Chicken Spiedie sandwiches, with sides, provided by the VFW for $12 per meal.

Individuals and local businesses have donated many raffle items. If you would like to contribute a raffle basket or a gift card, contact Michelle at (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with a Cornhole start time of noon. Call Jeff Noe with registration questions at (607) 972-7319.

Catholic Charities in Tioga is located at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols and is open Tuesday to Friday, from 9 a.m.-11:45 a.m., and from 1-2:45 p.m. For more information, call (607) 272-5062, or visit Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga on Facebook, and on Instagram @catholiccharitiestompkinstioga.