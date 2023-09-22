Public Meeting on Hazard Mitigation Plan set for October 4

Tioga County received a Pre-Disaster Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to complete an update to the County’s 2018 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). A Hazard Mitigation Plan is a way to identify natural hazards the County faces, evaluate people and property at risk, and create strategies to minimize damages and injuries in the long term.

Tioga County’s current Hazard Mitigation Plan was created in 2018 and will expire on Aug. 12, 2024. Having an updated plan will allow the County, Towns and Villages to remain eligible to apply for funding from FEMA for hazard mitigation projects. Tioga County will focus on flood, drought, severe storms, and extreme temperatures in the plan update.

A Public Information Meeting will be held on Oct. 4, from 6-7 p.m. This will be a hybrid meeting, and participants can attend either in person at the Owego Nazarene Church, located at 3732 Waverly Rd. in Owego, or on Zoom at https://bit.ly/tiogahmp10-4, or by calling (646) 558-8656 and entering the Meeting ID: 874 2247 5601. The meeting will also be live streamed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/tiogahmp10-4livestream.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform residents about the plan update, answer questions, and ask for feedback. County residents, local business owners, stakeholders from local, state, and federal agencies, and anyone else interested are invited to attend.

The County is also requesting feedback via an online survey located at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TiogaHMP. The survey will help the County understand how floods, drought, storms, and extreme temperatures impact the public, as well as any ideas the public has for addressing these hazards.

For questions or copies of flyers for the meeting, contact Elaine Jardine at JardineE@tiogacountyny.gov or (607) 687-8257, or Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or (607) 687-3553.

For accessibility requests for the meeting, contact Margaret Thurston at mthurston@bartonandloguidice.com or (585) 325-7190 by Sept. 20.