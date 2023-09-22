Embracing Recovery Month with Tioga ASAP Coalition

This September, take some time to understand the initiative of Recovery Month. This initiative brings together communities to remember lives lost to overdose, celebrate the recovery journey, and offer a helping hand to those seeking support. Tioga ASAP Coalition hosts events throughout the year honoring those we have lost to overdose and providing opportunities for the recovery community to share their stories and perspectives as we work on our substance misuse prevention campaigns.

On March 6, Tioga County residents come together for Black Balloon Day, a heartfelt tribute orchestrated by ASAP Coalition. This day isn’t just marked on calendars; it’s etched in the hearts of local businesses that tie black balloons outside their doors. In our rural communities, this simple yet powerful gesture is a way to stand alongside families who have lost loved ones to overdose, showing that our support knows no bounds.

The Annual Overdose Awareness Vigil becomes a gathering point for individuals from all corners of Tioga County. Community members, families, and local agencies converge at this event to share stories of strength, resilience, and healing. Speakers from the recovery community take center stage. They share their journeys, offering a glimpse into the challenges they’ve faced and the hope they’ve found. Local agencies provide resources: Narcan training, a crucial skill for opioid overdose reversal, is offered. Peer recovery programs are showcased, emphasizing that recovery is not a solitary journey. It’s a path walked together, hand in hand, through the ups and downs.

Tioga ASAP encourages community involvement in a place where everyone knows their neighbor. This isn’t a faceless movement; it’s a gathering of neighbors, friends, and fellow residents. Joining hands, they attend monthly coalition meetings to discuss strategies, share personal insights, and brainstorm ideas that fit the rural fabric of our county.

For those wanting to dive deeper, there’s the option to join the cannabis or opioid workgroups. These groups focus on issues that resonate with our rural setting, shaping projects and initiatives that address our community’s concerns.

Support is a Phone Call Away

Getting involved is as simple as a phone call or an email. Tioga ASAP welcomes inquiries and participation from every corner of the county. Need to know more? Want to lend a hand? Reach out via email at tiogacountyasap@gmail.com or give them a call at (607) 224-4066. It’s this accessibility that makes Tioga ASAP a true reflection of our rural values: open, inclusive, and committed to supporting one another.

New York State’s Resources

New York State, recognizing the unique challenges rural communities face, offers a network of resources..

Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS): OASAS extends a helping hand with prevention, treatment, and recovery support services tailored to our rural needs.

Narcan Training and Distribution: The state ensures that our rural residents have the skills to administer naloxone, a critical tool in opioid overdose emergencies.

Recovery Centers: Our rural communities are still remembered. Recovery centers provide a safe space, counseling, and resources for those seeking help.