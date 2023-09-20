Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at 242 Briggs Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Thelma Hefner to Francesco Campos for $20,000.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at 57 West Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Cathy and Becky Chilson, Michael Burrous to John and Jane Gordon for $130,000.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at 59 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Cindy Buonomo to Vasos Panagiotopoulos for $182,000.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at Montrose Turnpike from Joel and Esther Fyock to David & Julie Smith for $175,450.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at 44 Academy St., Village of Spencer, from Ashley Thornton to Daryn Cummings for $130,000.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Christoper Luszczek Jr., Christopher Luszczek Sr. and Deborah Luszczek to Richard Jordan for $1,000.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at 519 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Joseph and Catherine Kozemko to Mary Bunker for $140,450.

On Aug. 31, 2023, property located at 8823 W. Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Richard Jordan to Molly Fournier for $220,000.

On Sept. 1, 2023, property located at 13331 State Rt. 38, Town of Richford, from Lillian Hoffmier to Dakota Jordan for $164,300.

On Sept. 5, 2023, property located at 99 Bliven St., Village of Nichols, from Kenneth Medcalf Jr. to Katherine Emen for $94,845.

On Sept. 5, 2023, property located at 90 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Sabrina Henriques to Ryan O’Rourke and Jessica Obie for $293,500.

On Sept. 5, 2023, property located at 14 Williams St., Town of Owego, from Matthew and Nancy McKane to Benjamin O’Connor for $67,000.

On Sept. 5, 2023, property located at 468 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Laurie Ellis to James and Marie Weaver for $25,000.

On Sept. 5, 2023, property located at 59 Smullen Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Adrian Gorsline to John Caruso for $324,653.

On Sept. 5, 2023, property located at 772 Hilton Rd., Town of Owego, from Cory Henrickson to Timothy and Jessica Calice for $345,000.

On Sept. 6, 2023, property located at 1601 Main St., Town of Owego, from Samuel Robinson to Natalie Winans for $192,000.