Taming the ‘Monkey Mind’; Meditation helps settle the restless and rebellious nature of the ‘monkey mind’

“Monkey mind is a mental experience where we feel distracted, scattered, and overwhelmed,” says Susan Chen, a former Wall Street executive who left the corporate world 10 years ago to become a meditation teacher. “The mind feels like it’s in ‘thinking overdrive’ and often lacks completeness of action.”

“Monkey mind is a term for the unconscious mind, which is run by habitual patterns rather than awareness,” says life coach and meditation expert Jenna Ji Min Lee. ‘Monkey mind’ can unwittingly surface as we may not control the many thoughts tied to past psychological issues and unresolved wounds.

Have you ever taken a walk when your mind was racing, only to realize you spent the entire time worrying about work the next day and not a single moment looking at the beautiful sunset?’

“The monkey mind syndrome of constant thinking can strip us of the joy found in daily life experiences, such as being present for friends and family, enjoying a peaceful moment throughout the day, or even being focused at work,” explains Chen.

To ‘settle the restless and rebellious nature of the monkey mind and receive strength’ we need to recharge our spiritual battery with meditation.

Inside we have a spiritual center, at the core of our consciousness, pure radiant eternal spiritual light. This is what we are. Go within behind the eyes and have an internal meeting with yourself, the thinking soul, separate from the body.

Outside we have the sun of spirit, the Source, invisible to our physical eyes but available, only one second away when we get quiet and focus our mind.

Meditation connects us to this Source of power and helps us access the real vitamins of pure love and the minerals of truth and wisdom the spirit craves.

However, the light of the soul has now become dim and our thoughts fuzzy due to being blocked by the record of life experiences, our attachments, unconscious habits, beliefs and perceptions. Become aware of the quality of your thoughts and feelings, of how sometimes you give your power to others, and your self-esteem occasionally fluctuates.

Get to a point where your mood doesn’t shift or your thoughts race based on the insignificant actions of someone else. Don’t be hard on yourself when making a mistake. Telling the self off is a terrible habit; it subtly shapes a nature of sorrow. It’s much more effective to be handled with love.

The only person we can change is ourselves. “Now we consciously choose words and actions in the present, rather than being driven by the past memories and mistakes, or pain.”

Put your self at the top of your ‘to do’ list, and next to it write, ‘Being with myself’. Thinking the same way will always get you to the same place. Think in a new way and you will be a new person. Take time to empower yourself today. Sit quietly and connect your mind to the Source. Allow yourself to recharge and renew; and stop monkeying around!