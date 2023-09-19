Town of Owego observes 9-11 Anniversary 

A memorial service was held on Sept. 11 at the 9-11 Memorial within the Town of Owego’s Hickories Park, and to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon in 2001.

Fire and emergency service personnel from various departments around the County, local police, government leaders, and members of the public attended the ceremony.

OFD’s Engine 841 displayed the American Flag by hoisting it via an aerial truck ladder.

Guest speakers at the ceremony included Town of Owego Supervisor Donald Castellucci and Deputy Supervisor Dean Morgan, Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Christopher Friend, NYS Court Security Officer Matt Tallon, Former OFD Chief Ken Easton, and OFD Fire Police Captain John Hitchings, along with OFD member Ken Coleman.

Andrea McBride performed the National Anthem, and the OFA Chamber Singers performed “Amazing Grace,” “My Country Tis of Thee” and “O America.”

Pastor Tom O’Connor offered the invocation.

The V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard posted the colors. Hitchings rang the fireman’s bell to signify the times of the attacks, as well as performed the symbolic three rings of the bell in remembrance of fallen firefighters.

Master of Ceremonies Jim Raftis, Sr. stated that the theme of the service was to, “Never Forget our 9-11 Victims of Terrorism.”

Raftis also noted that the American and POW/MIA flags were at half-staff to remember those who perished on 9-11, as well as the 13 fallen heroes of Afghanistan.

Castellucci shared that it is the responsibility of our generation to never forget, and to ensure that it is never repeated. Tallon remembered three NYS Court officers who lost their lives, and is reminded of their heroism while honoring their displayed photos when he arrives for duty.

Hitchings recalled the first 9-11 service that was held at the Fireman’s Fountain; and then in 2011, despite the devastating flood, a small group gathered to ensure the tradition continued.

Coleman, a retired NYC police officer who worked during the aftermath of 9-11, and now an OFD member, shared, “I remember my partner who died after struggling with cancer, and I’m sure we all know someone.”

Senator O’Mara remarked, “While we think of thousands who died that day, many responded the following days and months after 9-11. Think about those who are still living with illnesses from their efforts post 9-11.”

Both Senator O’Mara and Assemblyman Friend noted that funds are still available for the thousands registered with the WTC health care program. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Sept. 11 that will help remove barriers and delays. Over 5,000 individuals have died from 9-11 related illnesses in the past 22 years, and more than 27,000 have what is referred to as “certified 9-11 cancer.”

Easton, who led a group of firefighters and emergency medical techs to NYC after 9-11, reminisced at the service, “We decided we should do something for the NYC fire service, so we held a boot drive,” and added that he shed a tear when a young boy dumped a mason jar filled with his own money into the boot.

In March of the following year, Easton recalled, “We took $41,000 to give to a NYC widows and children’s fund, and it was one of my proudest days as Fire Chief.”

Easton shared that he and his wife, Donna, have returned to the area, and, “We ask that you all live and enjoy the breaths you take today, hug your kids and kiss your significant other, because life is really that short.”

Morgan remembered Derek James Statkevicus, an Apalachin native employed by KBW Bank, and who lost his life on 9-11 while working in the firm’s 86th floor World Trade Center offices. Morgan placed a wreath near a granite bench dedicated to Derek in 2016.

At the conclusion of the service, the Honor Guard delivered a rifle salute and Steve Palinosky performed “Taps.”