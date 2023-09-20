Taking it to the streets; Project 365 launches to help the homeless

Since our feature ran on “Homelessness in Owego” in July of this year, many community churches and organizations that provide assistance have jumped into action, many offering free meals, free clothing, and searching for other avenues to assist the area’s homeless population.

One of those efforts is Project 365, an idea built around National Night Out, a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Owego recognized National Night Out once again this year with an event held in August in Owego. As a part of this, Project 365 was launched locally.

According to the National Night Out website, https://natw.org/project-365/, they ask one question, “What about the other 364 days of the year?” That’s where Project 365 comes in, to carry these efforts and unify with a common goal. For Owego, that goal is Homelessness.

Jumping right into action, alongside the churches and charitable organizations that responded to the plight facing our homeless residents, the Owego Police Chief, Joseph Kennedy, along with the Pastor of Owego’s Nazarene Church, Jay Geistdorfer, started searching for ways to meet some of these needs. For Project 365 this year they selected Homelessness as a focus; a need that is evidenced by the growing numbers among this population.

During a free lunch event last month this writer took a stop down at the Tioga County Fairgrounds to talk to some of the homeless population that arrived. Fifty-seven year old Will (Willy) Shumway, of Owego, was one homeless resident that we spoke with, delving into his story about life on the streets of Owego.

For Willy, he described himself as a vagabond of sorts, and by nature. Equipped with a camera, computer, cell phone and even a hammock, Willy had all of the tools on-hand to survive, and to capture nature.

But that wasn’t always the case for Willy. A machinist by trade, in a weird twist of fate he developed an allergy to metals and found himself without work. Soon after he found himself homeless.

Willy has a creative side, however, and a will to survive. He acquired a Fuji camera and computer and began photographing nature; revealing, during our talk, photos he had taken of hummingbirds and flowers.

Living outside in a rural area has its challenges, however, and Willy also talked about those, with “looking out for you” being a daily focus.

“There are a lot of thieves,” Willy said of the homeless population. He also noted that the friendliest and the poorest are the most giving, offering a stark contrast among the population.

As for survival, recharging his camera and computer becomes tricky as he is often chased away by people. Willy receives food stamps that provide him with the nutrition he needs, and the forest is his home.

For fresh water, Willy noted that Sycamore trees can offer fresh water every day; the hammock keeps him off the ground, and small fires keep him warm.

Willy summed up his current journey, stating, “Objects in motion stay in motion; those who rest stay at rest.”

His hopes are to take his photography steps further and he would like to do some traveling. Willy will now prepare, however, for a cool fall and what can often be a harsh winter.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, however, for some.

Kevin Holland found himself without a home in 1996 and had to build his life from the ground up, literally. After losing his home, Kevin found a small piece of land and made a commitment.

“I had a van and tent parked on the land,” said Kevin, adding, “I picked apples and corn, and hunted deer to survive.”

Unable to get assistance for various reasons, Kevin worked small jobs so he could afford gas. It was a barn, however, that sparked his vision.

Kevin was able to acquire the wood from a 100-year old barn and begin building a shelter; he was also given a fireplace for heat.

Between odd jobs, the trade of his van for a camper as an addition to his structure, and other exchanges of labor for what he needed, he was soon able to bring electricity to his property.

Today, Kevin is retired and recently purchased equipment that will help him install a pond on his property. For Kevin, life is good.

Two stories, two lives, two tales of survival.

Project 365 is working to find a way to offer a “hand up” to the individuals currently experiencing homelessness in the area. It’s a way for the community to come together to help the homeless and displaced in our community, as well as provide needed services to those who have fallen on hard times.

Through meetings with various agencies, organizations and churches, ideas were launched, and fundraising has begun to support some of the proposed efforts. The first fundraiser for Project 365 is an upcoming golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Golf Club at Owego, located on Waits Road. The tournament, which is a Captain and Crew format, will offer one round of golf, a chicken dinner, and prizes and giveaways.

The cost of the tournament is $400 per team, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and a Shotgun Start at 11 a.m. The Owego Police Department and the Owego Nazarene Church are presenting the tournament. If you would like to sponsor the event, or to sign up, call (267) 333-6106 or email to office@owegonaz.com. All funds benefit Project 365.

One of the efforts that Project 365 has its sights set on is the revamping and re-launching of the Common Ground facility located on West Main Street in Owego. The idea behind reviving the center is a unified effort, with its acquisition providing a place that will lend a helping hand.

Pastor Jay, who is spearheading a large portion of this effort, stated, “Out of the Common Ground center we will have an array of emergency care services. We will build a warming and cooling station for displaced individuals.”

Other ideas for its use include providing access to a washer and dryer, and even a shower. Their goal, according to Pastor Jay, is to have medical and dental professionals onsite in the future for referrals of care.

“We hope to have social workers and mental health professionals to get people connected to the services they need. We plan to offer a library of books and a computer center to apply for jobs with volunteers to help those in need learn to write resumes and gain needed life skills. Local agencies will also have access to meet those in need for appointments right at the center, and for those with limited transportation.”

These are just a few of the ideas for the center, and fundraising will be continuing to make this a reality.

“We are convinced that we can do more together than apart, and we want you to join the efforts,” said Pastor Jay, adding, “If we want change, we have to believe in change.”