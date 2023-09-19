Elevating Community Spirit; Newark Valley Community Connections Launches Pledge Drive, Receives Generous Donations, and Announces Spectacular Fundraising Events

Newark Valley Community Connections is thrilled to announce a trio of remarkable developments that underscore their commitment to the community. Embarking on a new chapter, Newark Valley Community Connections is launching a transformative pledge drive aimed at enhancing the heart of the community and fostering connections through the support of its patrons.

Through vital enhancements to shared spaces, facilities and equipment, this initiative paves the way for an even brighter future. Community Connections envisions the transformation of the church into a vibrant community center and gathering space serving as a hub for social connection and fostering positive social, artistic, educational, and economic impacts, uniting the local community in a shared mission to create a brighter future.

As reported previously, monetary contributions and volunteer efforts are needed to breathe life into this ambitious project. There is an initial fundraising target of $45,000 for a new roof, concrete repair and a handicap ramp, and a goal of many volunteers.

The launch of the pledge drive comes on the heels of recent successful events that have showcased the vibrant spirit of our community. From engaging Monday lunches and pasta dinners, to fun and exciting trivia nights, the involvement of the supporters has been nothing short of inspiring.

The spotlight shines even brighter as they celebrate a remarkable contribution from Cleve Cleveland, who generously donated $5,000 to their pledge drive. “Cleve’s exceptional gesture serves as a beacon of encouragement for us all, demonstrating the extraordinary impact that can be achieved when our community rallies together,” the center wrote in a press release.

But the generosity doesn’t end there. Judy and Roy Fox have added to the momentum with their donation of $1,000.

“Their dedication to our cause propels us ever closer to our project goals, illustrating the profound impact we can achieve when individuals join forces,” the release added.

In addition, Newark Valley Community Connections recently unveiled two fundraising concerts that promise to uplift both spirits and support.

On Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a pipe organ concert with performances by Eric Machan Howd and Yancy Moore. The pipe organ’s ethereal notes will create an enchanting atmosphere.

On Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., the Alpha Brass Band will take the stage at the center. The Alpha Brass Band performs New Orleans street funk, blues, and more, and includes musicians Rob Weinberger, Vic Merrill, Sarah Walker, Keith Alcius, Rob Cotten, and Eric Peters.

Contributions, in addition to the fundraising events, continue to be sought. Levels of sponsorship include Visionary Supporters ($5,000 or greater), Leadership Benefactors ($1,000 to $4,999), Inspiring Contributors ($500 to $999), Valued Sponsors ($100 to $499), and Community Champions ($1 to $99).

With each donation, regardless of the amount, contributors become integral partners in shaping the future of Newark Valley Community Connection. Their aim is to create an even more vibrant and welcoming space that embodies the essence of community.

“We are truly humbled by Cleve Cleveland’s as well as Judy and Roy Fox’s generous donations and the unwavering support of our community,” said Cathy Young, of Newark Valley Community Connections.

She added, “We invite everyone to be part of this journey, as each contribution brings us closer to realizing our vision. For those who have already contributed, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And for those who are considering joining the cause, we can’t wait to welcome you into our family of supporters. With your help, we’re shaping a brighter future together.”

To ensure a seamless process, the Newark Valley United Church of Christ has agreed to handle the financial donations until the new nonprofit’s tax-exempt process is finalized. To make your contribution or learn more about the pledge drive, you can find them on Facebook at Newark Valley Community Connections. Contributions can also be made by writing a check out to the Newark Valley UCC, and designating it for community center building repairs; you can also donate online https://secure.myvanco.com/L-Z2KS/campaign/C-13BDC.