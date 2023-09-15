TOI to host Community Health Fair at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the community to its annual Community Health Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located at 2384 West River Rd. in Nichols.

A wide range of local service providers, agencies, and businesses will be on hand to provide guests with information and resources to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and independent living. Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Family Health Clinic will be providing flu shots.

Admission is free and great door prizes will be available. All visitors to the Health Fair can enter to win a $100 gift card.

For more information, call (607) 687-4120.