Prayers heard!

September 15, 2023
Folks from St. Patrick’s Church and Blessed Trinity volunteered at a booth during this year’s Tioga County Fair. A wooden Cross was part of the booth, and people were encouraged to place their prayers on the Cross. This weekend at St. Patrick’s, parishioners prayed on those prayers that were submitted, including Father Lewis. Pictured, top row from left, are Jim Robi, Lew Sauerbrey, Madeline Tedesco, Barbara Lainhart Walker, Joe Hall, and Maria Howard. In the bottom row, from left, are Jim Ross, Lydia Gretzka, and Kelly Peron. Provided photo.
