Potato Festival to celebrate 30 years; Annual Richford Potato Festival set for September 16

The Richford Potato Festival will be celebrating 30 years this year, with activities taking place in Richford, N.Y. on Sept. 16, with activities running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richford Historical Society Graded Schoolhouse, the Richford Congregational Church, and Rawley Park on Route 38; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richford Plaza, located at the intersection of Route 38 and Route 79. The Richford Fire Department will have a chicken barbecue available at noon.

The potato festival was started to celebrate the importance of the Clark’s potato seed farm to the town. Every year, on the third Saturday in September, the town is filled with all types of activity. There will be food, entertainment, music, vendors, exhibits and raffles throughout.

The schoolhouse will be hosting a Berkshire Library book sale, historical displays, vendors, Historical Society raffle baskets, sweet potato and taters ‘n cream ice cream, potato grader demonstrations, a Book Signing by Charles Yaple, a Mule Team presentation by Barb Miller Presentation, Cornell Raptors with a Birds of Prey Exhibit, a free build a craft sponsored by Ithaca Home Depot, and an historical society souvenir and gift tent. There will also be Balloon Animals by Sir James, and Pony Rides by ACES for $5.

Inside will be a display of artifacts and information on the history of the Town. People can tour the 2-story structure and ring the historic school bell for $1 per ring.

The Richford Congregational Church will have potato soup, salt potatoes, potato salad, hot meatball subs, hot dogs, beverages, and pie for sale by the slice. There will also be a Quilt Show by Sisters of the Quilt Guild of Richford, a plant and rummage sale, and information on the Kid’s Club.

There will be a chicken BBQ at the Fire Station at noon, and open-air vendors at Rawley Park throughout the day. The Country Moose is offering a flea market as well.

The Richford Plaza will host a Classic Tractor Show and live music by Tailor Made at The Country Moose, as well as a Corn Hole Tournament, and a Tractor Crawl on Railroad Avenue.

For more information, you can contact the Richford Historical Society by calling (607) 280-5398, or you can find them on Facebook.