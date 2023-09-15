German Festival at Lucas Vineyards in The Finger Lakes

On Sunday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lucas Vineyards will be hosting their 23rd German Festival.

Live music provided by The Enzian Bavarian Band and Dancers, Grape Stomping, Grape Pies, German Food, Face Painting, Alphorn and Polka Instructions, Polka and Yodeling Contests, Vendors and Costumes will highlight this year’s Festival.

Lucas Vineyards’ Award Winning Rieslings, Gewürztraminer will be featured and available by the glass or bottle. Wine slushies and beer will also be available for purchase.

This event is fun for the whole family. Rain or Shine (under the tents).

There is a $10 cover charge; age six and under free. There is free parking. No coolers permitted. Pet Friendly.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.lucasvineyards.com, or at the door on the day of the event.

Lucas Vineyards is located at 3862 County Road 150 (Between Routes 96 and 89 – On the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail) in Interlaken, N.Y.

To learn more, visit www.lucasvineyards.com, call (607) 532-4825, or email to info@lucasvineyards.com.