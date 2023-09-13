Readers’ Column for the week of September 10, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I would like to know why there are so many tractor-trailers in the village of Candor going down Main Street when they are supposed to go around town. This happens all hours of the day and night. It’s especially dangerous because there are so many children on Main Street now. If the Tioga County Sheriff or the State Police wanted to ticket them all they would have to do is sit there, day or night.

~

Up on the Main Street crossing on the Erie street side it looks like they planted bushes over there. Are they for sound effects from the railroad? They really look kind of neat.

~

Neighbors in your area that have a cat, why don’t they have a litter box in their home instead of having the cats use their neighbor’s garden and flower bed for their litter box?

~

It’s Saturday afternoon and college football has started. But because of Disney’s greed I’m missing five college football games because they want more money from Spectrum to air their stations. Now I’m paying over $200 a month and I can’t watch what I basically have cable for on the weekends. Thank you, Disney. And to be honest with you, I’m not a big fan of Spectrum either.

~

I guess this is for non-believers in global warming. I think Al Gore was absolutely right on that. I think they need to see the movie The Significant Truth and figure it out for themselves, but I think he was absolutely right.

~

In response to the reader who wrote about our messy village, mud, leaves, etcetera, I’m sure there’s going to be a great improvement soon if you read the minutes from the village meetings. The DPW workers, all fairly new workers, are getting substantial raises, so I’m sure things will be much better.

~

With parking being such a problem on North Avenue and people complaining about the bus stop, I’d like to make a suggestion that the bus stop be put by the new community building over by the hardware store, the new one that’s being built. It would be a place where people could at least go to the bathroom before boarding a bus and be able to go to the bathroom after getting off the bus. There’s a lot more room on the street, plus on the site itself. And one other thing, it does not flood over there, it did on North Avenue.

~

To the crew at the Sanmina Corporation building on Taylor Road, thank you for changing the American flag, and thank you for putting the light back on it. Well done.

~

I have a bunch of Amish books and Mary Higgins Clark books I would like to get rid of. If anybody is interested, please call (607) 565-4926.

~

Over the weekend we had a parade in Nichols. It was very, but I think someone leaked something, so you better check your vehicles if you participated. There were quite a few tractors and fire engines, probably one of the old tractors, but it leaked quite a way. Otherwise it was very nice and they had yard sales as well. Hope everybody had a good, safe weekend.

~

I just stopped to fill up my gas tank, and couldn’t do it. The price of gas is out of sight, so I could only put in a few dollars. I was on my way to Walmart to buy some groceries, but couldn’t buy everything that was on my list. The prices are outrageous. So I just wanted to send out a big thank you to the Biden voters. Thanks.

~

When I was in college you were taught how to think. Unfortunately today you are indoctrinated and taught what to think.

~

Someone wanted to know about the nutritional value of watermelon. First of all, it’s 92% water, vitamin C, 37%, and iron 3%. It has Vitamin B, 5%, Magnesium 7%, Calcium 2%, no vitamin D, and is very high in potassium.

~

Please be respectful of those who have provided the St. Pauly Textile shed at St. Margaret Mary Church in Apalachin by donating ONLY requested items, and placing them in TIED plastic bags. Thank you!

~

A scientist speaks out on climate change: “Data collected over many years shows that the earth’s average temperature has remained very stable. In recent centuries it has changed at most by only about one degree.” Donald B. DeYoung Ph.D. (Physics)

~

I saw this online; it’s something to think about. “Vaccines work. They work for the cardiologists overseeing the heart issues. They work for the neurologists overseeing the seizures. They work for the immunologists overseeing the allergies. They work for the gastroenterologists overseeing the IBS. Vaccines work by making sure we stay sick and the entire medical industry stays in business.” If it weren’t for vaccines, the CDC, FDA, and internal medicine would be no longer. Do your research, connect the dots, and use logic. Make yourself the best that you can be; eat well, lose weight, have a good immune system. Don’t think you can rely on the medical industry to keep you well because they just look at the symptoms, not the cause. Take responsibility for your own health.

~

This is in response to the person who is up in arms about hospitals masking up in response to COVID. We need your expertise! We need you in the OR helping out with 16-hour triple bypass surgeries and transplantations. We are grossly understaffed when it comes to medical competence in local hospitals. You’ve read “the studies” as you say, so that’s good enough. We don’t need people with four years of undergrad, four years of med school, and four years of residency working 36-hour shifts, and years of post-residency surgical fellowships. If you say that masks don’t work, I guess that’s all the proof we need. We won’t wear them in the operating room any longer, since infectious diseases are a myth.

~

I see the Owego Apalachin Central School District will now be known as the Owego River Hawks. I see there is an Oswego, New York lacrosse team called the Oswego River Hawks. They play in the North American Box Lacrosse League. Confused yet?

National Political Viewpoints

People, did you see BJ Penn? He said it all. Politicians forget they serve the people. That is exactly what’s happened to the country. All these people, all the people in power got there by the people. There they are supposed to serve the people, not the party, not the man in the White House, the people. You serve the people of your state, which means the people of the state of New York do not want all these high taxes. So, Kathy Hochul, wake up, scratch your head and figure out what to do. Forget about the guy in the White House. Forget about all the people telling you how to run things and do it yourself. Think for yourself. Think about the people you serve! Now do it right!

~

What is wrong with this country? Now migrant youth can go to our schools with no proof of residency, no vaccines, no school records. I just heard New York City is getting 19,000 students, and who knows if they are bringing illness with them. It’s costing New York City a half million dollars.

~

For the first time in 22 years the anti-American President, Joe Biden, chooses not to be at one of the sites to honor our country. Instead, he will be in Alaska pushing his propaganda climate change agenda. It’s a hoax, people. Wake up. How about honoring your country instead of your Green New Deal cronies who are pushing a false narrative?

~

Well again this week I read this column and there’s that climate denier once again, telling you that climate is so real. When? When are you going to wake up? Listen to what the scientists are telling you all the time. Watch TV. Look back in time. There is nothing wrong with the climate. Look at Al Gore for 25 years, predicting, and nothing’s come through. Not one thing has come true. Yeah, it warmed up two degrees in 125 years. When are you going to say that they are crooked like the rest of the world? They’re all involved in this, the solar panels, the windmills, electric cars, they all invested money. Obama, Biden, Pelosi, they’re all in this deep. That’s all it’s about, they’re just investing their money, and they want it back. Nothing wrong with the climate, you will see.

~

So it turns out that some of the billions of dollars of weapons that Biden left in Afghanistan are now in the hands of the Pakistan Taliban. Way to go Joe, way to go, arm the enemy.

~

Trump is a grifting fraudster. Anyone donating to this dishonest deceiver is a fool. Fool me once, shame on Trump. Fool me twice, shame on yourself for giving your small, hard-earned donations to a self-proclaimed billionaire, which if true, and not more lying deception that Trump is well known for, he would not need your financial support. Wise up and keep your own money. Do not donate to this ongoing fraud. Trump is shameless, please don’t continue to be conned by this unworthy manipulator.

~

The Republican Party has become the anti-democracy power-grabbing minority that can no longer win elections fairly by getting the most votes. They rely on power to overturn the will of the people by gerrymandering and relying on the unbalanced electoral voting system. America needs democracy, not power crazed Republicans that destroy guardrail norms and keep changing the laws, moving the goalpost to destroy true democracy. Please support and save democracy. We need to fight together to save democracy in America now!

~

I am sure enjoying how all these sanctuary city democratic mayors and governors are crying now with the migrant crisis. And, of course, it’s Trump’s fault. We all know that. So let’s see what they do to fix the problem.

~

As a retired farmer, my wife a retired school teacher, I was almost surprised to learn that three out of the last five years we paid approximately eight times the federal income tax as a billionaire who flies his private jet all over the nation.

~

Has anyone tried unplugging the United States and plugging it back in!

~

During a segment on CNN Monday night, Duncan, a critic of the 45th president, argued Republicans have a warning about their 2024 presidential choices. “As a Republican, the dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles telling us all the warning things we need to know,” he said. Duncan went on, “91 indictments, fake Republican, $8 trillion worth of debt. Everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee.” “Including the fact that he’s got the moral compass of more like an axe murderer than a president,” he added. “Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Whacks Trump: He has the ‘Moral Compass’ of an ‘Axe Murderer’” [Seems a bit extreme]

~

In response to the person complaining about hospitals requiring masks to be worn again, it’s no joke. Millions died, many refused to wear a mask, and where did you get your medical degree? Be smart, take precautions and be safe. It’s a small request that might save your life and others. I’m guessing the person who called in this comment must be a republican.

~

As if COVID couldn’t get any more absurd; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now admitting that the failed COVID “vaccine” causes those to receive it to be more susceptible to infection than someone who is unvaccinated – just as the Biden Regime is seemingly prepping for another authoritarian lockdown and booster rollout with the arrival of the new election. Anybody that fell for this the first time around needs to wise up and not fall for it the second time. There are no peer-reviewed studies that show that masks make any significant difference. The small particles that transmit the virus are very small. It’s like trying to catch a mosquito in a barbed wire fence.

~

Can anyone answer this: How many 2024 candidates have served in the United States Military? How many past presidents served?

~

As this is an opinion column, I would like to opine that the current batch of Democrats have surely cancelled FDR’s four freedoms. Freedom of Speech – GONE. You must not disagree with any democratic policy, no matter how false, nor mention “he who must not be named”, without fear of reprisal. Freedom of Worship – GONE. Those whose faith does not fall in line with current policies are also subject to serious reprisal. Freedom from want – GONE. At best, families are cutting back on needed items due to crazy inflation for the past three years (gas at $3.99, my friends, and my grocery bill and taxes continue to climb alarmingly); at worst, the homeless are overwhelming even small towns. Freedom from Fear – GONE. Increase in shootings, crime, availability of drugs laced with fatal substances, etc., off the charts. For shame.

~

Every week in this column there’s a comment that makes my jaw drop so much that I risk dislocating it. In the last issue it was the person who attempted to blame mass shootings and wildfires on a police chief. How does one even come up with something like this? Do you just write the word “Democrats” and a bunch of other random words on a poster board, tape it to the wall, and throw darts at it? This week, I am blaming [throw a dart] on [throw a dart]!

~

Do you not find it ludicrous that Joe Biden could not find a day, or a couple of days to visit East Palestine, Ohio to survey the damage caused by a train derailment that happened seven months ago. At the time he said he’d go there, and since he has spent 40 percent of his time in office on vacation, do you really believe he hasn’t had one day for Ohioans or that he cares if those people are being poisoned on a daily basis, or if they are still homeless? Maybe since he can only access two of his three residences right now he should go and compare his homelessness to theirs, like he did in Hawaii.

~

So Governor Hochul is just now discovering that many of the tens of thousands of migrant children entering our schools this week speak a first language other than English or Spanish. What planet, exactly, has she been living on? “This is an unexpected challenge.” WOW! Our border has been wide open to “asylum seekers’ from the entire globe, including extremely remote countries such as Mauritania. Our kids have already gotten far behind due to COVID; this is detrimental to ALL children. Adding a huge amount of specialized staff and services is unaffordable as well. My grandparents came here following a long list of laws and rules so future generations could do better; but now all that is being taken away; their sacrifice was for naught. This is not fair to anyone.