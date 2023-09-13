Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 28, 2023 through Sept. 3, 2023 there were 142 calls for service, 20 traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Jonathan D. Wayman, age 23 of Windsor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on McMaster Street. Wayman was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Breeanna B. Baker, age 28 of Kirkwood, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17, Westbound. Baker was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Richard B. Diffendorf Sr., age 47 of Kirkwood, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Circumventing Interlock Device (Misdemeanor), Inadequate Plate Lamps (Violation), and Obstructed Driver’s View (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on State Route 17, Westbound. Diffendorf Sr. was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

William K. Manuel Jr., age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on W. Main Street. Manuel Jr. was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Tara S. Way, age 23 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Way was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.