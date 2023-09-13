Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 24, 2023, property located at 17 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Nicole Smith to James Roberts for $175,000.

On Aug. 25, 2023, property located at 464 Dean St., Village of Owego, from Frederick and Ellen Schmidt to Thomas and Natasha Headland for $240,000.

On Aug. 25, 2023, property located at 1379 Talmadge Hill S., Town of Barton, from Donald and Ann Richards to Michael and Marissa Ebbers for $419,000.

On Aug. 25, 2023, property located at 2719 West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Michael Slaughter to Ethan and Brittany Elwood for $159,574.

On Aug. 28, 2023, property located at 60 Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Amy LaPlante to Rianna Noe for $20,000.

On Aug. 28, 2023, property located at 12551 St. Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Henry Dingman and Sheryl Cawley to Ashley and Patrick Thornton for $104,940.

On Aug. 28, 2023, property located at 24 Jennifer Ln., Town of Owego, from Bruce and Alissa Strojny to Alexander Khadjadorian for $175,000.

On Aug. 28, 2023, property located at 1347 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Yvonne Brown to Dylan Vazquez for $235,000.

On Aug. 28, 2023, property located at 6 Dorothy Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick and Elizabeth McKay to Ryan and Holly Donahue for $305,000.

On Aug. 29, 2023, property located at 1341 Fairfield Dr., Town of Candor, from Tioga State Bank NA to Sandra Snook Trust By Trustee for $135,000.

On Aug. 29, 2023, property located at 9 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Andrew Aronstam and Michael Myers to RPKJ Realty LLC for $50,000.

On Aug. 29, 2023, property located at 32 Armstrong Place, Village of Owego, from Kaitlyn Conroy to Austin and Amanda Edwards for $225,000.

On Aug. 30, 2023, property located at 3499 Bailey Hollow Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Seamus and Linda McMahon to Simmons Holdings LLC for $168,000.