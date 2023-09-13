Free Narcan Day in Tioga County

Tioga County Public Health, in partnership with the Tioga County ASAP Coalition, Tioga County Mental Hygiene and CASA — Trinity will be holding widespread naloxone training with Free Narcan kits available across Tioga County on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

Save A Life Day started in 2020 in West Virginia to educate about substance use disorder, opioid overdose, and to provide free Narcan kits. Opioids are one of the most addictive substances in the world and have become more dangerous due to the increase of the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, being mixed into many drugs including heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit pills.

Tioga County continues to lose residents every year to opioid overdoses. Rural communities are more at risk for overdose deaths due to extended first responder response times. When administered in time, the lifesaving medication naloxone, also known as Narcan, can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and help save someone’s life.

Narcan has become easier to access in Tioga County through Opioid Overdose Prevention Programs, Public Access Narcan Boxes, and pharmacies. Anyone can become trained on how to reverse an opioid overdose.

In response to Save A Life: Free Narcan Day, there will be Narcan training and free Narcan available across Tioga County as follows.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tioga Downs Casino & Resort, located at 2385 West River Rd. in Nichols; and from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bread of Life Food Pantry, located at 1 Water St. in Candor.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Spencer Food Cupboard, located at 70 N. Main St. in Spencer; from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Red Door, located at 359 Broad St. in Waverly; from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at CASA – Trinity, located at 72 North Ave. in Owego; and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gazebo located on the Newark Valley Village Green on South Main Street, Newark Valley.

Tioga County residents are encouraged to attend Opioid Overdose Prevention Training and keep Narcan in your possession, especially if you live with someone who takes prescription pain medications, has a substance use disorder, or is currently in recovery. Those with questions may contact Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8612.

For more information on this event, visit Tioga County Public Health on Facebook.